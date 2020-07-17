US reports 68,428 COVID-19 cases, 974 deaths in last 24 hours

Washington [United States], July 17 (ANI): The United States reported 68,428 new COVID-19 cases and 974 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of cases in the country went up to 3,560,364 (3.5 million) including 138,201 deaths, according to Agence France Presse (AFP).

More than 13.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with coronavirus, while more than 7.7 million have recovered.

Over 588,000 (0.5 million) have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

