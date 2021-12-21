US rolling out new measures to fight Omicron, allocates additional USD 580 million

Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): The US is rolling out new measures to fight COVID-19 variant Omicron by providing an additional USD 580 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to support seven partners who are working tirelessly in the global fight against coronavirus.

This additional USD 580 million is a significant contribution to turn vaccines into vaccinations; strengthen public health capacity; support communities in need, and provide urgent, life-saving relief, read a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Multilateral organizations are playing an indispensable role in these efforts, and with this additional USD 580 million, the US is supporting seven such partners to continue and accelerate the critical work they are doing to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health capacity, and provide urgent relief.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant and continued challenges like equitable access to life-saving care and vaccines, the world is at a critical point in the global response to this virus.

The US funding includes USD 280 million for the World Health Organization (WHO), including USD 50 million for the Contingency Fund for Emergencies; USD 170 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF); USD 75 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); USD 20 million to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP); USD 20 million for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); USD 10 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and USD 5 million to UN Women to assist their efforts to support women and girls.



These resources reflect the deep commitment of the United States and the American people to a healthier, more secure world, in keeping with President Biden's commitment to elevate our global ambition to end the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, added US Secretary of State's statement.

Blinken further said, "Later today I will host a meeting with foreign ministers to discuss and coordinate how we are addressing the Omicron variant. COVID-19 is not only a health crisis, but a security, economic, humanitarian and development crisis. I call on my counterparts to fulfill and bolster their commitments in fighting the pandemic. We must work together, and we must act quickly, to end this pandemic."

To date, the US has shared over 330 million safe and effective vaccine doses to more than 110 countries and economies worldwide.

The United States Government is providing more than USD 19.6 billion for life-saving health, economic, and humanitarian COVID-19 assistance to our partners to fight this virus and its impacts. These funds are delivering shots in arms, lifesaving supplies to hospitals, and support that reaches most vulnerable communities, read the statement.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden accelerated efforts to fight this pandemic, promising to deliver 200 million vaccine doses in the next 100 days.

"Since his announcement, we have shared more than 50 million doses. While we know vaccines are a critical aspect to help end this pandemic, we also need to work with our partners to increase testing and surveillance, get life-saving equipment and resources to those most in need, and ensure that the most vulnerable have access to vaccination sites," said Blinken.

"The rapid spread of the Omicron variant reinforces that we must all continue to accelerate our efforts to end this pandemic and that none of us are safe until all of us are safe. This is a global pandemic that requires global solutions," added Blinken. (ANI)

