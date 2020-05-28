US sanctions 2 leaders of Iran nuclear enrichment programme

Washington [USA], May 28 (Sputnik/ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Wednesday (local time) that the United States has sanctioned two leaders of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme.

"I am also announcing the designation of Majid Agha'i and Amjad Sazgar pursuant to E.O. (Executive Order) 13382 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Pompeo said in a release.

He stated that Sazgar is managing director of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation responsible for the industrial-scale production of uranium enrichment gas centrifuge machines.

"In 2019, Sazgar managed and supervised the installation of centrifuges at Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment plant. Through these activities, Sazgar has contributed to Iran's continued provocative and destabilizing expansion of its nuclear capabilities," the Secretary of State added.

Pompeo further said that "Agha'i has also been centrally involved in Iran's uranium enrichment centrifuge operations and is a manager in the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran subsidiary responsible for research and development of advanced centrifuges." (Sputnik/ANI)

