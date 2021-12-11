US sanctions 4 Chinese companies for helping racially profile Uyghurs

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): The US on Friday (local time) sanctioned four Chinese companies for helping racially profile Uyghurs.

The Chinese companies include SenseTime Group Ltd, Moxing Cartoon, Nings Cartoon Studio, and Shanghai Hongman Cartoon.

The artificial intelligence Chinese company SenseTime Group Ltd. was sanctioned for helping racially profile Uyghurs, said the US Treasury Department statement.



SenseTime owns or controls, directly or indirectly, a person who operates or has operated in China's surveillance technology sector, it added.

"OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) is identifying a Chinese firm, SenseTime Group Limited (SenseTime), as a Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Company," the notice said.

The company's subsidiary, named Shenzhen Sensetime Technology Co. Ltd., has developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs, US authorities noted.

"When applying for patent applications, Shenzhen Sensetime Technology Co. Ltd. has highlighted its ability to identify Uyghurs wearing beards, sunglasses, and masks," the notice said.

The United States also targeted three Chinese companies, including Moxing Cartoon, Nings Cartoon Studio, and Shanghai Hongman Cartoon and Animation Design Studio, as part of North Korea-related sanctions, it added. (ANI)

