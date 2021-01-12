US sanctions individuals, entities of Russian-linked network for attempting to influence 2020 presidential elections

Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): The United States on Monday local time) imposed sanctions on several individuals and entities, that are part of a Russia-linked foreign influence network, for their involvement in attempts to influence the 2020 US Presidential elections held in November.

In an official statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on seven individuals and four entities that are part of a Russia-linked foreign influence network associated with Andrii Derkach, who was designated on September 10, 2020, pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13848 for his attempt to influence the 2020 US Presidential election."

Derkach, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, has been an active Russian agent for over a decade maintaining close connections with the intelligence services of Russia.



"Since at least 2019, Derkach and his associates have leveraged US media, US-based social media platforms, and influential US persons to spread misleading and unsubstantiated allegations that current and former US officials engaged in corruption, money laundering, and unlawful political influence in Ukraine," the Department of Treasury claimed.

The Department said that former Ukrainian government officials named Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Andriy Telizhenko, and current member of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky, have publicly appeared with or affiliated themselves with Derkach through the coordinated dissemination and promotion of fraudulent or unsubstantiated allegations involving a US political candidate.

"They have made repeated public statements advancing malicious narratives that U.S. Government officials have engaged in corrupt dealings in Ukraine. These efforts and narratives are consistent with or in support of Derkach's objectives to influence the 2020 US presidential election," said Pompeo.

Furthermore, the Secretary of State said that NabuLeaks, Era-Media, Only News, and Skeptik TOV are media front companies in Ukraine that disseminate false narratives at the behest of Derkach's and his associates.

"Today's action also includes the designation of Petro Zhuravel, Dmytro Kovalchuk, and Anton Simonenko for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Derkach," said Pompeo. (ANI)

