US sanctions, long arm jurisdictions violate other countries' sovereignty, int'l laws: Italian economist

Jerusalem [Israel], July 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The US addiction to imposing unilateral sanctions and conducting long-arm jurisdictions over other countries violates not only the sovereignty of the targeted countries but also the international laws, an Italian economist has said.

In an opinion piece published on the website of Israel Defense, Italian economist Giancarlo Elia Valori listed the US unilateral sanctions against Cuba, Iran, Belarus, and other countries, which have caused great economic woes in many parts of the world.

Valori criticized the US government for being addicted to imposing sanctions on other countries as a solution to "almost every foreign policy problem."

"In the financial year 2021, entities and individuals on the US sanction list exceeded 9,421, with a 933-percent increase compared to the financial year 2000," he said, adding that the United States of America has become "the United States of Sanctions."

"US unilateral sanctions and long-range jurisdiction have greatly undermined other countries' sovereignty and security and have severely affected their economic development and people's welfare," the economist wrote.

Valori also criticized Washington's China policy, which he said is merely driven by a toxic Cold War mentality.

He pointed to Washington's hypocrisy in claiming it has no intention to contain the growth of China while it "is actually deploying its internal and external resources to ruthlessly contain and suppress its rival."

"In violation of the principle of fair competition, market economy, and international trade rules, the United States of America tries to hinder competitive Chinese hi-tech companies by dreaming up all kinds of accusations," he said.

Valori urged the US to make assurance to Beijing that it will not seek a cold war with China, follow "the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," and reflect on its past antagonistic activities. (ANI/Xinhua)