US sanctions on Turkey to be lifted, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Washington would lift all sanctions imposed on Turkey after it agreed to halt its attacks on Kurdish forces and make the ceasefire in Syria permanent.

In a special address at the White House, Trump said that the sanctions would be lifted "unless something happens that we (the US) are not happy with," reported Al Jazeera.

In the aftermath of the Turkish military operation, Trump had halted the negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back up to 50 per cent and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey's defence and energy ministries.

The US President had been criticised for his decision to pull back troops, with even Republican lawmakers harshly denouncing the decision as a betrayal of the Kurds and a strategic blunder that will weaken American credibility and reverse gains against the ISIS. (ANI)