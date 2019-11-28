US says committed to defeating ISIS-K in Afghanistan

Washington DC [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The United States said on Wednesday that it is committed to defeating the ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan, along with its partners in the war-torn country, and noted the "real" progress in terms of the number of members of the terror outfit surrendering to the Afghan security forces.

"Reporting from #Afghanistan shows that the continued offensive on ISIS-K has resulted in an increasing number of fighters and their families surrendering to the Afghan security forces. Progress is real, but we remain vigilant," US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, tweeted.

"Together with our Afghan partners, the United States is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS-K in #Afghanistan. We've seen noteworthy progress on the battlefield in the last several weeks, especially in challenging areas like #Nangharhar," she said in a follow-up tweet.

Last week, ten ISIS-K terrorists surrendered to Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province and handed over 10 AK-47 assault rifles to them. The development came days after hundreds of terrorists from the outfit surrendered to the security forces in the province, Khaama Press Agency reported.

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry had earlier announced that over 600 ISIS terrorists and their family members surrendered to the security forces in eastern Nangarhar province. (ANI)

