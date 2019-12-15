US: SC to hear Trump's appeal over financial records

Washington [US], Dec 14 (ANI): In a big development, the United States' Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear appeals from President Donald Trump in three cases involving efforts to gain access to his financial records.

The court will hear the argument in March, The Hill reported. The court consolidated three cases in which Trump appealed shield his financial records from disclosure after losses in lower courts.

"We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted review of the President's three pending cases," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement. "These cases raise significant constitutional issues. We look forward to presenting our written and oral arguments."

Two cases involve financial records subpoenas from Democratic lawmakers. In one, the House Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, for years of Trump's personal and corporate financial records. In another, the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and Capital One for a broad range of financial documents related to President Trump and his businesses.

Last week, the Supreme Court had granted the US President's emergency request to temporarily block a congressional subpoena for his financial records from Deutsche Bank.

According to The Hill, the court's order comes after Trump's legal team asked for a temporary stay of an appellate court decision ordering Deutsche Bank to comply with subpoenas from the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees for a broad range of documents concerning Trump's finances and his businesses.

A third case involves a subpoena from Manhattan prosecutors against Mazars USA for Trump's personal and corporate financial records, including tax returns, from 2011 to 2018. (ANI)

