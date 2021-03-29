US Secretary Antony Blinken extends Holi wishes

Washington DC [US], March 29 (ANI): US Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi and wished for the unity of people across the globe.

"HappyHoli. As our friends around the world of many faiths gather to celebrate, may we all remember - what unites us is far greater than our differences. It's up to us all to do our parts - whether big or small - to shape a better future together," Blinken said in a tweet.

Earlier, US Vice President Kamala Harris also greeted people on the occasion of Holi, saying the festival is all about "positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together".

Taking to Twitter, Harris said: "Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that's been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times."

Several political leaders in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have also extended greetings to countrymen on Holi and wished that the festival infuses "new vigour and energy" in the lives of people.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Public celebrations in most states across India have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)