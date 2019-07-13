US President Donald Trump with the US Secretary of Labour, Alex Acosta, at the White House on Friday (Photo/Reuters)
US President Donald Trump with the US Secretary of Labour, Alex Acosta, at the White House on Friday (Photo/Reuters)

US Secretary of Labour steps down after Epstein controversy

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 05:20 IST

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The US Secretary of Labour, Alex Acosta, announced his resignation on Friday after he came under the scanner due to his past handling of a plea deal related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York on Monday charged Epstein with the sex trafficking of minors. If convicted, he faces around 45 years in jail, according to CNN.
Acosta announced his resignation at the White House in the presence of US President Donald Trump on Friday.
"It's his decision," Trump said, revealing that Acosta had apprised the leader of his decision via telephone on Friday morning.
Trump also lauded the official, saying that he had done "a very good job," Xinhua reported.
Acosta is a former federal prosecutor in South Florida, who entered a plea deal with Epstein in 2008. It allowed the financier to dodge federal prosecution. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:28 IST

Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets 'was amazing', says French...

Mont-de-Marsan [France], July 13 (ANI): Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets during the Indo-French Garuda VI exercise was "amazing," according to General Philippe Lavigne, the Chief of Staff of the French Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:23 IST

Somalia: 2 journalists among 10 killed in terror attack

Kismayo [Somalia], July 13 (ANI): At least ten people were killed after several gunmen stormed into the Asasey Hotel here on Friday after detonating a car bomb at the hotel's entrance, as per local police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:08 IST

Tropical storm 'Barry' to make landfall as hurricane in Louisiana today

Louisiana [USA], July 13 (ANI): Tropical storm "Barry" will make landfall as a hurricane on Saturday, causing torrential downpours and life-threatening floods, according to USA's National Hurricane Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:04 IST

UK police launch probe into leak of ambassador's secret cables

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police on Friday (local time) launched a criminal probe into the leak of the British Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch's, secret cables to London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 03:01 IST

At least 16 killed, 8 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed across Nepal due to the damage caused by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall in last the 24 hours, according to government figures.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

Conclusions in 2nd UN report on J-K grossly incorrect, biased...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 13 (ANI): Netherlands-based think tank European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) tore into the Second Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights' (OHCHR) Report on Jammu and Kashmir, labelling its conclusions as "grossly incorrect," "heavily

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:11 IST

India, US discuss broad contours of bilateral trade and commercial ties

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): India and the United States on Friday held a detailed discussion on a range of trade issue with an aim to strengthen bilateral economic relations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

France launches first Barracuda-class nuclear attack submarine 'Suffren'

Paris, [France], July 12 (ANI): France on Friday launched the first nuclear attack submarine of the Barracuda Class named 'Suffren' at the Naval Group facility in Cherbourg.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Modi, Macron to hold bilateral meeting before G7 summit: Gokhale

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron before the G7 summit in France, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:28 IST

French Ambassador indicates end of tenure during National Day...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Friday indicated the end of his tenure during his address at the French National Day celebrations held here in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:14 IST

Russia, China, Pak, US call for immediate intra-Afghan...

Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): Russia, China, Pakistan, and the US have called for the immediate initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations between the rival factions in Afghanistan to produce a "peace framework" in the country that is engulfed in an 18-year long war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:06 IST

Sikhs, Hindus protest against forced conversions in Pakistan

Jacobabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): A large number of Hindus and Sikhs gathered in Jacobabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province to protest against the forced conversion of Hindu girls by the Muslims.

Read More
iocl