US Secretary of Labour steps down after Epstein controversy

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The US Secretary of Labour, Alex Acosta, announced his resignation on Friday after he came under the scanner due to his past handling of a plea deal related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York on Monday charged Epstein with the sex trafficking of minors. If convicted, he faces around 45 years in jail, according to CNN.

Acosta announced his resignation at the White House in the presence of US President Donald Trump on Friday.

"It's his decision," Trump said, revealing that Acosta had apprised the leader of his decision via telephone on Friday morning.

Trump also lauded the official, saying that he had done "a very good job," Xinhua reported.

Acosta is a former federal prosecutor in South Florida, who entered a plea deal with Epstein in 2008. It allowed the financier to dodge federal prosecution. (ANI)

