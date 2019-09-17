US Secretary of State holds telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

A State Department spokesperson said that Pompeo congratulated the Japanese Foreign Minister on his new position and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance.

"The Secretary reiterated the shared goal of final and fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, and U.S. commitment to continue working with the Government of Japan, across a broad agenda of regional and global issues," the spokesperson added.

Pompeo emphasized the need for constructive dialogue between Japan and the Republic of Korea and for cooperating with partners and allies to ensure a free and open future for the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders also spoke about the need for all nations to ensure safe transit for all through the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of the need for all nations to contribute to that vital global mission. (ANI)

