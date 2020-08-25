US Secy Pompeo, Israel PM Netanyahu discuss ways to address Iran's 'malign influence'

Washington [US], Aug 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and discussed efforts to "address Iranian malign influence in the region", shared challenges the US and Israel face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords.

During the meeting held today, Pompeo also re-emphasised the United States' commitment to Israel's security.

Taking to twitter, he tweeted, "Good to be in Israel again today with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. We discussed ways to address Iranian malign influence in the region, shared challenges the U.S. and Israel face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords. As always, the U.S. commitment to Israel's security is unwavering."

After the meeting, Israeli Prime Minister said in a tweet, "Today I had an important meeting with my friend @SecPompeo. I thanked him for America's great support for Israel, the snapback sanctions on Iran and the peace agreement with the UAE. More good news soon!"

Under a historic agreement earlier this month Israel and the UAE agreed to full diplomatic ties including mutual establishment of embassies and beginning of open trading.Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

Pompeo is on a five-day Middle-East trip that will also take him to Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.

According to an earlier statement, in Sudan, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan to discuss continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.

"The Secretary will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He will conclude his trip in the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the historic Abraham Accords agreement with Israel and regional issues," said State Department. (ANI)

