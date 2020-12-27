US sees over 226,000 new COVID-19 cases in sharp rise from day before

Maryland [US], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States recorded more than 226,000 COVID-19 new cases for Saturday, which is more than a twofold increase from a day earlier, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.



On Friday, the country logged 105,906 new infections, according to the global tracker.

Last week, the university registered an all-time record of over 249,000 new cases in the US.

In total, the country has confirmed 18.9 million infections, including over 331,000 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

