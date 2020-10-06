US Senate panel to start nomination hearing for US Supreme Court pick Barrett October 12

Washington DC [USA], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, a notice revealed on Monday.

"The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing on the nomination of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to begin Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and continue through Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building," the notice said.



President Donald Trump nominated Barrett last month to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After the Supreme Court announcement, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement urging the Senate not to approve Barrett's nomination before the November 3 presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this month that a vote on Barrett's nomination would take place regardless of criticism and obstruction by Democrats. The Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. (ANI/Sputnik)

