US Senate votes to block arms sale to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan

Washington [USA], Jun 21 (ANI): The US Senate on Thursday voted to block the Trump administration from selling arms to three Middle Eastern countries, namely Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan, without congressional review.

The vote reflects the US lawmakers' discontent with the Donald Trump-led government's decision to invoke an "emergency" provision of the Arms Export Control Act to complete the sales to the three countries to deter Iranian threats in the region, according to Xinhua.

The emergency allows the Trump government to bypass congressional review to complete the USD 8.1 billion arms sale.

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen and journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder were cited as the reasons behind the US Senate's latest decision. Several Republicans also backed the step.

"These partnerships are not a blank check for weapons and direct support for a campaign that is decidedly working against US interests in the region," Democratic Senator Robert Menendez said on Thursday.

However, US media reports suggest that the White House would veto all congressional efforts to block the arms sales. (ANI)