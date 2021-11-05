US Senators propose aid package to support arms purchases by Taiwan

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): Amid the increasing Chinese military aggression, several high ranking US senators have introduced the "Taiwan Deterrence Act," to boost deterrence across the Taiwan Strait and strengthen its ability to defend against China's coercion.

This legislation authorises USD 2 billion a year for Taiwan in Foreign Military Financing, subject to Taiwan meeting certain conditions, US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations said in a statement.

The Taiwan Deterrence Act, proposed by Republican Senators Jim Risch, Mike Crapo, Bill Hagerty, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn and Marco Rubio, calls for amendment in the US Arms Export Control Act to better facilitate arms transfers to Taiwan.

It also calls for an annual assessment on Taiwan's efforts to advance a credible defence strategy vis-a-vis China. "The defence of Taiwan is critical to the future peace and security of the entire Indo-Pacific region," said Risch.

"This legislation authorizes USD 2 billion a year in Foreign Military Financing for Taiwan, but it is not a blank check. This funding is contingent on Taiwan's commitment to further advance initiatives championed by President Tsai to build a credible defence. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress, the executive branch, and Taiwan on our shared vital interests in the Indo-Pacific."



Adding to what Risch said, Crapo argued that China's increasing efforts to militarily overwhelm Taiwan is a threat to international diplomacy and regional security.

"It is imperative to get asymmetric capabilities, training and readiness resources to Taiwan quickly so it can protect itself from China's encroaching aggression in the Indo-Pacific region."

Senator Romney further added that this legislation would ensure that the US continues to support Taiwan in its effort to counter Chinese aggression and coercion by bolstering our support of Taiwan's defence capabilities.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

