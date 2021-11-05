US senior diplomat to visit Uruguay, Peru to discuss climate, human rights

"In Montevideo from November 7-9, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with senior government officials to discuss continued efforts to advance democratic governance and human rights in the region; reinforce US-Uruguay economic, security, and counternarcotics cooperation; discuss climate and environmental protection issues; and engage on other matters reflecting the important US-Uruguay bilateral relationship," the State Department said in a press release.



WHile in Peru, Sherman will also discuss the measures needed to facilitate orderly and humane migration in the region as well as to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

Moreover, Sherman will meet with Indigenous community representatives and members of human rights society, the release added. (ANI/Sputnik)

