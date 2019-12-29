New York [US], Dec 29 (ANI): Several people have suffered injuries in a stabbing attack at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City on late Saturday, Fox News reported.
Numerous emergency vehicles have been sent to the scene.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
US: Several injured in stabbing attack in New York city
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 09:48 IST
New York [US], Dec 29 (ANI): Several people have suffered injuries in a stabbing attack at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City on late Saturday, Fox News reported.