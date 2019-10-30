Representative image
Representative image

US: Shooting in California leaves three dead, nine injured

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:11 IST

California [US], Oct 30 (ANI): A shooting incident took place in the Long Beach area of California on Tuesday night (local time), claiming the lives of three people and injuring nine others.
"At 10:44 pm, firefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. Three confirmed fatalities (adult males), nine patients transported to local area hospitals," Long Beach Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

According to CNN, the injured were rushed to the local hospital soon after the police and paramedics arrived at the site.
No information is available of any possible suspect.
This shooting episode comes days after a similar incident was reported on Thursday in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:34 IST

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets Pak PM Imran Khan to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other officials to discuss the Afghan peace process during his two-day visit to Pakistan on October 28 and 29.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:33 IST

Modi-Merkel have good relations, can hold discussion on many...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting India later this week, might discuss Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Berlin envoy Walter L Linder on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:11 IST

Terrorism responsible for complex situation in Kashmir: Visiting EU MPs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): European Union parliamentary delegation on Wednesday said "terrorism" might be a cause behind unrest in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:40 IST

Pak releases coin to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Baba...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): The government of Pakistan on Tuesday released a new coin to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:37 IST

Pak national carrier system down after submarine cables fault

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) check-in system went down after a fault developed in international submarine cables that connect the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:33 IST

Japan: Toll in heavy rains, floods risen to 12

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in floods caused by heavy rainfall in Japan has risen to 12, while one more person is still missing, national media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:03 IST

China warns US over raising Uighurs issue in UN

New York [US], Oct 30 (ANI): As the United States and 22 other countries at the United Nations called out China for the persecution of Uighurs Muslims, Beijing on Tuesday said Washington raising the issue is not "helpful" to resolve the matter pertaining to the trade.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:09 IST

Russia: Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Kamchatka Peninsula

Kamchatka [Russia], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:24 IST

'Mumbai at risk of being wiped out by rising seas'

New York [US], Oct 30 (ANI): A new research has found that rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previously thought and India's financial capital, Mumbai, is at the risk of being 'wiped out'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:06 IST

China's eye in the sky: An Analysis of China's satellite surveillance

Hong Kong, Oct 30 (ANI): China is investing heavily on spy satellites, dozens of which are whizzing high above Earth at this very moment. Indeed, China's 2015 Defense White Paper described space as a military domain, and China currently has 75+ military satellites operated by the Strategic Support

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 07:11 IST

Lebanon PM resigns amid nationwide protests

Beirut [Lebanon], Oct 30 (ANI): Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday announced resignation from the post amid a wave of protests against his government in nearly two weeks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 07:01 IST

EU Council President says Brexit extension may be the last one

Brussels [Belgium], Oct 30 (ANI): Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday urged the British government to make the most of the Brexit extension granted by the bloc and warned that the process may not be delayed further.

Read More
iocl