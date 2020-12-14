US signs notification to officially remove Sudan from State sponsor of terror list

Khartoum [Sudan], December 14 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has signed a notification, removing Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, said the US embassy in Khartoum on Monday.

"The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," read a Facebook post from the US embassy in Khartoum.

This comes after US President Donald Trump sent Congress a letter formally informing the lawmakers that his administration has rescinded Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, in late October.



Trump also said that Sudan has provided assurances it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future.

Earlier, in October, the President announced that Sudan will be removed from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after it pays USD 335 million to the victims of previous attacks in the US.

According to a report by Anadolu news agency, the announcement marks a milestone in relations between the countries that have been steadily improving following the 2019 ouster of former longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan, which sheltered Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Al-Qaeda leader was involved in attacks in the United States, was placed on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list in 1993, Sputnik quoted the US State Department. (ANI)

