US: Sikh diaspora welcomes Indian government's decision to release Sikh prisoners

Washington [US] Sept 30 (ANI): The Sikh community in the US, led by its front line organisation Sikhs of America, Inc, has welcomed the decision of the Government of India to release Sikh prisoners lodged in jails under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for the last three decades.

Welcoming the decision, Jesse Singh, Chairman, Sikhs of America thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "When we met Prime Minister in Houston, he reminded us that one of our demands from 2014 memorandum will soon be answered."

The only remaining demand from those days was the release of Sikh prisoners from Indian prisons.

Yesterday, the Indian government accepted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh proposal to release 550 prisoners, as a humanitarian gesture, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The prisoners whose release was not perceived to be prejudicial to the peace and security of Punjab or the country will be let out of jail.

Kanwaljit Singh Soni, President of Sikhs of America and Baljinder Singh thanked Indian Home Ministry for announcing that through a special remission, the death sentence of another Sikh prisoner has been commuted to life imprisonment.

The Sikhs of America delegation led by Jesse Singh met the visiting Indian Prime Minister Modi on the eve of 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Texas on September 21.

The delegation submitted another memorandum thanking him for his favorable responses to look into grievances of the Sikh community, including bringing to book perpetrators of 1984 riots. (ANI)

