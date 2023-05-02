US: Six killed, over 30 injured as dust storm sweeps through Illinois

Illinois [US], May 2 (ANI): Six people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured after a dust storm swept through central Illinois on Monday leading to zero visibility in the region, reported The New York Times.

A dust storm that swept over central Illinois resulted in pileup crashes involving up to 80 automobiles, according to the police, prompting the closure of Interstate 55, a major thoroughfare in the area.

In a rural area of central Illinois, the storm caused "zero visibility" conditions on Monday morning as it blew across surrounding farmland and onto Interstate 55, according to New York Times. The injured people's ailments ranged from minor to life-threatening, according to the officials, who also noted that it had been challenging to free individuals from their vehicles, some of which were consumed in flames.

Those injured were aged between 2 years to 80 years old.

According to the police, the dust storm developed quickly and quickly decreased visibility to that of a snowfall whiteout. The National Weather Service said winds should ease by about 8 p.m. Monday night, so they encouraged drivers in the area encountering any dust to switch on their warning lights, New York Times reported.

The highway, a major thoroughfare in the area, remained closed in both directions between mileposts 63 and 80, and motorists were advised to take detours. (ANI)







