US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

US slaps sanctions on Turkey, calls for ceasefire in Syria

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:15 IST

Washington [US], Oct 15 (ANI): While imposing sanctions on Turkey over its military operation in northeast Syria, US President Donald Trump on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle Eastern nation.
Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that Trump had called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop operations in northern Syria, reported Sputnik.
"President Trump communicated to him very clearly that the United States of America wants Turkey to stop the invasion, implement an immediate ceasefire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence," Pence said.
He added that Trump directed him and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien to lead a delegation to Turkey to begin negotiations immediately.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said: "The sanctions apply to individuals, entities or associates of the Turkish government involved in actions that endanger civilians or lead to the further deterioration of peace, security and stability in northeast Syria."
In his sanctions announcement, Trump said that he was halting negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal with Turkey and raising steel tariffs back up to 50 per cent. Moreover, he imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey's defence and energy ministries.
Trump, while announcing the move, said: "I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey's economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path."
"Turkey's military offensive is endangering civilians and threatening peace, security and stability in the region," he added in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle.
"I have been perfectly clear with Erdogan that Turkey's action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions for possible war crimes," read his statement.
"Turkey must ensure the safety of civilians, including religious and ethnic minorities, and is now, or maybe in the future, responsible for the ongoing detention of ISIS terrorists in the region," it added.
The US President had earlier ordered a withdrawal of 50 US troops from the border dividing Turkey and Syria amid the possibility that a Turkish incursion was imminent.
Trump has been criticised for his decision to pull back troops, with even Republican lawmakers harshly denouncing the decision as a betrayal of the Kurds and a strategic blunder that will weaken American credibility and reverse gains against the ISIS. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Violence will only breed more violence: HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong, Oct 15 (ANI): Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday called on protestors to stop wide-spread demonstrations, which have been going on in the Chinese autonomous region since the month of June.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:55 IST

US sanctions against Turkish officials, entities will do little...

Washington D.C. [US], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the US sanctions against Turkish officials and entities will do little to improve the situation in northern Syria, where Turkey has launched an operation having received a "green light" from US President

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:48 IST

China: Blast in chemical plant kills 4

Beijing [China], Oct 15 (ANI): Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a blast at a chemical plant in Southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:48 IST

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): After a day-long visit to Tehran, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Riyadh today to meet the Saudi leadership to discuss the recent developments in the Gulf region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:54 IST

US to withdraw 1000 troops from Syria over next few weeks

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): The United States will withdraw about 1000 additional troops from Syria over the next few weeks, amid the ongoing military operation by Turkey on the Kurdish forces.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:21 IST

President Kovind to pay 7-day visit to Philippines, Japan from Oct 17

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a seven-day-visit to the Philippines and Japan from October 17 with an aim to expand bilateral cooperation with the two Asian countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:16 IST

India will be Sierra Leone's reliable development partner: Venkaiah Naidu

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone has assured that India will be a reliable development partner for the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:43 IST

Typhoon Hagibis in Japan claims 67 lives

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 15 (ANI): The death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has risen to 67 here on Tuesday. National broadcaster NHK said 67 people were known to have died after Typhoon Hagibis swept across central and eastern Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:24 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win 2019 Booker Prize

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristowere were named the joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize on Monday night here after the judges broke the rules and declared a tie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:02 IST

Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized in California, Rhode Island

California [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Amid calls for replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, several statues of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were vandalized with red paint in San Francisco and Providence, Rhode Island.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:16 IST

'Vice President referred on need to fight terrorism in all its...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone referred on the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:21 IST

Trump authorises US Treasury, State Dept to sanction those...

Washington [US], Oct 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed an executive order authorising the Department of Treasury and the Department of State to consider and impose sanctions on individuals, entities, or associates of the Government of Turkey involved in actions that end

Read More
iocl