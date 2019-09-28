US special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker (File photo)
US special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker (File photo)

US special envoy to Ukraine resigns following release of whistleblower report

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 07:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): US special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday (local time), a day after the whistleblower report in connection with Trump-Ukraine scandal was made public.
Quoting sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Volker was named in the White House report.
Volker has become a key player in the unfolding scandal surrounding the whistleblower complaint concerning Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump had pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
CNN previously reported that before the phone call was made, Zelensky had joked with Volker about Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney who is also a key player in the scandal.
Volker later set up a meeting between Giuliani, who had been interested in getting Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, and a Zelensky adviser in an effort to get the Biden matter out of official talks.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
The news of Volker's resignation comes just hours after the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced they would hold a deposition for him next week.
"We still expect to hear everything he knows about this scandal," said a congressional aide familiar with the deposition plans. But it's unclear if he will still speak with the committee on the planned date.
Volker was appointed by former secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.
Volker got along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but remained very much associated with the late Arizona Senator John McCain, "which is not a winning character trait for Trump" explained another source close to Volker. He never became an insider in the Trump administration, but due to his contacts with Giuliani he had an increasingly complicated role. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:45 IST

Libya's UN-backed govt condemns attack on vital sites in Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], Sep 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's UN-backed government on Friday (local time) condemned attacks on vital sites in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, by the rival Eastern-based army.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:15 IST

Presidential elections: Afghanistan to vote today

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 28 (ANI): Afghanistan will vote to elect their next President today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 05:46 IST

America's first Sikh deputy sheriff fatally 'shot' in Houston

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): America's first Sikh police officer on Friday (local time) was shot dead in northwest Harris County in Houston.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:47 IST

3 Senegalese UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in...

United Nations [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Three Senegalese UN peacekeeping crew members were killed and another injured in the crash of a Mi-24 helicopter in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, .

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:44 IST

In maiden UNGA speech, Imran Khan warns of nuclear war with...

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Despite being snubbed globally over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday yet again warned of dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India over the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:21 IST

Singapore PM lauds India's economic growth at United Nations

New York [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (local time) lauded the gradual growth in the Indian economy since liberalisation in the 1990s. He made the statement while addressing the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:04 IST

Nepal Central Bank releases 3 coins to mark Guru Nanak Dev's...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sep 28 (ANI): The Central Bank of Nepal on Friday released three coins to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:01 IST

Ukraine call inquiry: House panels subpoena Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): The chairmen of three House committees on Friday subpoenaed US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo over his "failure" to produce documents related to President Donald Trump's telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:38 IST

Imran Khan refers to PM Modi as Indian president in UNGA speech

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday committed an embarrassing gaffe, as he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'President' during his maiden address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:43 IST

USA: Wrapping up 'productive' visit, PM Modi emplanes for Delhi

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Bringing an "extremely productive" week-long visit to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi here, after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and holding a string of bilaterals earlier in the day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:43 IST

Activists hold protest against Pak brutalities in New York

New York [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Human rights activists on Tuesday organised a massive protest against the Pakistan Army in front of the United Nations General Assembly here on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:31 IST

Pak must take sustained, verifiable action against terrorist groups: US

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): The United States on Friday reiterated that Pakistan should continue taking sustained and verifiable action against terrorist groups operating on its soil to prevent future attacks and promoting regional stability in the region in line with its international obli

Read More
iocl