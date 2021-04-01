US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry to visit India next week

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, will be visiting India next week, as part of his first Asia tour, for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate .

It will be his first trip to Asia since taking office early this year. Kerry will be travelling to UAE, India and Bangladesh from April 1-9.

John Kerry is the second top official of the Biden Administration visiting India. In March, US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Kerry said: "Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India, and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis".



"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka April 1-9, 2021, for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of President Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate April 22-23 and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year," a statement by State Department read.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a virtual leaders summit on climate scheduled for next month.

The leaders' summit on climate will underscore the urgency - and the economic benefits - of stronger climate action, according to a statement by the White House on Friday.

The two-day summit will be held from April 22 to 23.

It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow. (ANI)

