US stands with people of Myanmar as they strive to restore democracy: Blinken

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): The United States stands with the people of Myanmar as they strive to restore the path to democracy and human rights in their country, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "One year ago, Burma held elections that reflected the Burmese people's commitment to democracy. Today, we stand with and honor them, including the more than 1,300 who have lost their lives, as they strive to restore the path to democracy and human rights in their country."

Meanwhile, in a statement, the US Department of State reiterated the call for the military regime immediately to cease violence, release all those unjustly detained.



"One year ago, Burma held multiparty elections to select a new government. Independent observers reported that the elections, despite some concerns, were credible and reaffirmed the commitment of the Burmese people to democracy," read the statement.

"The military's coup on February 1 sought to overthrow the will of the people and erase the outcome of that credible election. The military's subsequent and ongoing violent crackdown has further undermined human rights and fundamental freedoms and reversed a decade of progress toward a genuine democracy that the people of Burma clearly sought and still seek," the statement said.

"The United States is committed to promoting justice and accountability for these and other abuses by the regime. Today, we reiterate our call for the military regime immediately to cease violence, release all those unjustly detained, and return Burma's path to a genuine and inclusive democracy," the statement added.

Myanmar is in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence throughout the country. (ANI)

