US State Department advisor to hold talks in Israel, Palestine on energy security

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Senior advisor for global energy security of the US State Department, Amos Hochstein, will visit Israel and Palestine on Sunday and Monday to discuss energy security, the US State Department said Saturday.



"Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security Amos Hochstein will visit Israel and the West Bank November 7-8. During his trip Senior Advisor Hochstein will meet with Israeli and Palestinian senior officials to discuss energy security," the US State Department said in a press release.

Additionally, Hochstein will discuss maritime issues with Israeli officials, according to the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

