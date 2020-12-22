US State Department congratulates PM Modi for receiving 'Legion of Merit' award

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): The US Department of State on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving the prestigious Legion of Merit from President Donald Trump.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi for receiving the prestigious U.S. Legion of Merit!" tweeted State_SCA, the Twitter handle of the US State Department.

Trump had presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honour, for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership, informed National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien.



The medal was accepted by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The citation with the award states, "for exceptionally meritorious service as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India from May 2014 to August 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast leadership and vision have accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges."

"Prime Minister Modi's superior effort, personal leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing strategic cooperation between the United States and India and promoting global peace and prosperity reflect great credit upon himself, the Indian armed forces, and his country," the citation read.

The Legion of Merit Medal was established by Congress on July 20, 1942, and is awarded to members of the US military and foreign military members and political figures who have displayed exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. It is one of the highest military medals that can be awarded to foreign officers.

The Legion of Merit Medal is a five-rayed white cross, edged with red, resting on a green wreath with a blue centre containing 13 white stars. (ANI)

