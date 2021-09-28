US State Department spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday (local time) revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Price said that he was tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms and that he would quarantine for 10 days.

"After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, and will now quarantine for the next 10 days," Price tweeted.



"I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines," Price added.

US State Secretary Anthony Blinken tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, while no other member of his immediate surrounding is showing symptoms, Sputnik reported citing Deputy spokesperson, Jalina Porter, as saying.

Price assumed the post of the department's spokesperson in the administration of Joe Biden on January 20. (ANI)

