US State Dept advises citizens to avoid all international travel amid coronavirus threat

Washington D.C. [US], Mar 20 (ANI): In a fresh advisory issued on Thursday (local time), the US State Department advised the American citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of coronavirus.

"The Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period," the level-4 advisory read.

It said that US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.

The advisory highlighted that many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders and prohibiting non-citizens from the entry with "little advance notice".

"Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," the advisory warned.

Recalling that on March 14, the Department authorized the departure of US personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular posting in the world who have determined they are at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19 or who have requested departure based on a commensurate justification, the advisory said.

"These departures may limit the ability of US embassies and consulates to provide services to US citizens."

It urged the travellers to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate them in an emergency.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US has surged past 10,000 while worldwide, this number has crossed two lakhs. (ANI)

