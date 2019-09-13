Representative Image
Representative Image

US State Dept to hear on human rights cases in South Asia next month

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): US State Department announced it's South Asia subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Human Rights in South Asia" next month.
"Consultation with Congress is essential. Today I had the opportunity to brief Members of @HouseForeign and the India Caucus on #USIndia relations & look forward to an open hearing on human rights in South Asia in October," Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells, who oversees State Department policy towards South Asia, wrote on Twitter.
The subcommittee had reportedly held a hearing on human rights in Southeast Asia in July.
The subcommittee is further expected to holding a hearing next month on human rights in China, which will focus in large part on events in Hong Kong and the internment of the Uighur minority.
"The hearing on 'Human Rights in South Asia' will focus on a number of subjects. The Subcommittee will review the treatment of the Rohingya by the government of Burma (Myanmar) and credible accusations that this minority is subject to ethnic cleansing and genocide. The Subcommittee had the opportunity to review this situation in July as the plight of the Rohingya affects both the South and Southeast Asia regions," Congressman Brad Sherman said in a statement posted on his personal blog.
Officials in the meeting will also focus on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:12 IST

London: Altaf Hussain's bail extended again for month

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain's bail was extended for the second time on Thursday, in a case related to a 2016 speech, where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:50 IST

India's economic growth is 'much weaker' than expected: IMF

Washington [US], Sept 13 (ANI): International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-Bank financial companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:44 IST

'Occupier' Pakistan's support to Kashmiri people is synthetic,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a hypocrite, a Gilgit-Baltistan activist on Thursday said that Islamabad is an "occupier" whose support to people of Kashmir is "synthetic and superficial" as they have been committing atrocities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from last 70 y

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:20 IST

In another desperate attempt, Pak to hold 'jalsa' over Kashmir in PoK

Muzzafarabad [PoK], Sept 13 (ANI): In another desperate attempt after its so-called 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' turned out to be a damp squib, Pakistan government has announced to hold 'a big Jalsa' in Muzzafarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over Kashmir issue on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:20 IST

Pak: Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia later this month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia later this month, reported Dunya News on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:01 IST

Hong Kong: IHRC expresses concerns over Pak's 'malicious' action...

Hong Kong, Sept 13 (ANI): International Human Right Council of Hong Kong has expressed concern over "malicious and unlawful actions" of Pakistan against Human Right activist Abdul Baseer Naveed who has been rendered stateless after Islamabad deprived him of his passport, freedom of movement and right

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 04:21 IST

Switzerland: World Sindhi Congress urges UNHRC to suspend Pak...

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Condemning Pakistan for killings and enforced disappearances of the activists and minorities in Sindh, World Sindhi Congress on Thursday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to suspend Islamabad membership until all the abducted people are freed a

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:53 IST

UNPO urges EU to designate Pak as violator of religious freedom

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) on Thursday urged the European Union to designate Islamabad as a violator of religious freedom.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:06 IST

Comoros: Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar meets President...

Moroni [Comoros], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:12 IST

Pak's plan for federal control over Karachi faces backlash,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): As Pakistan government is planning to take over the control of administrative affairs of Karachi, it has received fierce opposition from social media users across the country with people calling for a separate nation for Sindhis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:21 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK meets UP minister Satish Mahana

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam met Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Satish Mahana here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:59 IST

Pradhan meets GECF Secretary-General, discusses trends in global...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Yury P. Sentyurin and discussed trends in global gas markets and energy transition.

Read More
iocl