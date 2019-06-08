US State Secy Pompeo to address this year's India Ideas Summit on Wednesday

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The US State Department on late Friday said Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo will address the India Ideas Summit here at the US Chamber of Commerce on June 12.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver the keynote address on 'The U.S. and India: An Economic Foundation for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific' at the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit on Wednesday, June 12, at 4:00 p.m. at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC," the Department said.

"The Secretary's remarks will be followed by a fireside chat with President and CEO of Tellurian, Inc. Meg Gentle," it added.

Organised by US India Business Council (USIBC), the two-day "India Ideas Summit 2019" beginning on June 12 is a platform to convene scholars, practitioners, diplomats, and think tanks for high-level dialogue on key issues related to India.

The India Ideas Summit will be marking its 44th annual meeting next week.

The State Department also said that the event will be live streamed on the website of the US chamber. (ANI)

