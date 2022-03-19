US still concerned China might provide military support to Russia: White House

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): The United States is still concerned about China providing military support to Russia even after President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, on Friday to discourage him from aiding Moscow in its military operation in Ukraine, said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

"We have that concern. The President detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia," Psaki said when asked whether the Biden administration is still concerned Beijing might help Russia, reported Sputnik.

"That is something we will be watching and the world will be watching," Psaki said.

Biden on Friday held a video call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and warned China of implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.



"President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," a White House readout informed.

Xi said, "As leaders of major countries, we (China and the US) need to think about how to properly address global hotspot issues and, more importantly, keep in mind global stability and the work and life of billions of people," as quoted by Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the two leaders agreed that a diplomatic solution to the present conflict in Ukraine is the most desirable outcome as of now.

On the question of Taiwan, Biden reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo, the readout said.

Xi spoke sharply on the question of Taiwan saying that some people in the U.S. have sent a wrong signal on the issue of Taiwanese independence, adding that "this is very dangerous." (ANI)

