US strongly opposes action to form parallel govt in Afghanistan: Pompeo

Washington [US], Mar 10 (ANI): Asserting that the United States strongly supports a "unified and sovereign" Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said Washington "strongly opposes" any action to form a parallel government in Kabul.

This comes after Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, took simultaneous oaths for the presidency, plunging the war-torn country into a new political crisis.

The swearing-in ceremony of Ghani was marred by a blast. Washington has condemned the terrorist attack.

Opposing action to establish the parallel government, Pompeo said that the United States is working to achieve an agreement by the two sides and will remain steadfast in the effort to drive all parties toward that goal.

"We strongly oppose any action to establish a parallel government and any use of force to resolve political differences. The U.S.-Taliban Agreement and the U.S.-Afghanistan Joint Declaration create a historic opportunity. Prioritizing an inclusive government and unified Afghanistan is paramount for the future of the country and particularly for the cause of peace," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said that the US welcomed President Ghani's statement that discussions and negotiations will continue for the next two weeks to come to an agreement on an inclusive government that unifies the country and prioritizes peace.

"The United States strongly supports a unified and sovereign Afghanistan and is engaged in intensive efforts for peace. We condemn today's terrorist attack in Kabul," said Pompeo in a statement

