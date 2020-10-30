US Supreme Court rejects second bid to block mail-in ballot deadline extension in N. Carolina

Washington DC [US], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Supreme Court has rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension for mail-in ballots in the battleground state of North Carolina, a court filing revealed.

"The application for stay presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court filing said on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court rejected the Republican Party's initial attempt to terminate the six-day deadline extension for mail-in ballots granted by North Carolina's State Board of Elections.

The Republican Party in Pennsylvania previously made two attempts to have the US Supreme Court block a deadline extension for mail-in ballots.

Early voting for the US presidential election ends this week as Election Day approaches on Tuesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

