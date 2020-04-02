US surpasses 200,000 cases, death toll reaches 4,477

Washington [US], Apr 02 (ANI): The death toll from coronavirus in the United States has reached 4,477, while the number of cases rose to 203,608 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As many as 8,362 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

