US suspends all travel from Europe except UK amid coronavirus concern

Washington [US], Mar 12 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday (local time) announced that it is suspending all travel from European countries except the United Kingdom for the next 30 days as coronavirus cases in America reached 1,200.

President Donald Trump, during his address to the nation, said that the European Union (EU) has failed to take precautions to restrict travel from China and other hotspots.

Coronavirus, which originated from China, has spread to most parts of the world including Italy, the United Kingdom and France. Italy has recorded the maximum number of deaths from coronavirus -- over 800 -- besides China.

"America is responding against coronavirus with great speed and professionalism. EU failed to take the same precautions to restrict travel from China and other hotspots," Trump said.

"We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the US for 30 days. Restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom," he said. (ANI)