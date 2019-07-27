US tells Pak to make progress on commitments of Khan-Trump meeting

Washington [USA], July 27 (ANI): The United States has told Pakistan to fulfill the commitments made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recently concluded visit to Washington.

The Pakistan Prime Minister held meetings with US President Donald Trump and the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier this week, during which he "vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government".

"(The July 22 White House meeting) gave the chance for the President and the Secretary to meet Prime Minister Khan, to build a personal connection and rapport. (Now) we think it's time to make progress on the success of this first meeting," said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, according to Dawn.

"There was a number of issues that were discussed not only in the President's meeting but during the Secretary's meeting as well...Now is the time to build upon that meeting and to build upon those commitments," she added. (ANI)

