Flag of USA (representative image)

US tells Pak to make progress on commitments of Khan-Trump meeting

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:16 IST

Washington [USA], July 27 (ANI): The United States has told Pakistan to fulfill the commitments made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recently concluded visit to Washington.
The Pakistan Prime Minister held meetings with US President Donald Trump and the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier this week, during which he "vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government".
"(The July 22 White House meeting) gave the chance for the President and the Secretary to meet Prime Minister Khan, to build a personal connection and rapport. (Now) we think it's time to make progress on the success of this first meeting," said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, according to Dawn.
"There was a number of issues that were discussed not only in the President's meeting but during the Secretary's meeting as well...Now is the time to build upon that meeting and to build upon those commitments," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:20 IST

US approves sale of C-17 follow-on support for India

Washington [USA], July 27 (ANI): The US State Department on Friday decided to approve a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of the C-17 aircraft's follow-on support at an estimated cost of USD 670 million, according to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:50 IST

2 killed in loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub, foreign...

Gwangju [South Korea], July 27 (ANI): Two people lost their lives while 17 others, including international athletes, sustained injuries after a loft collapsed inside a nightclub here in the wee hours of Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Venezuela's Supreme Court quashes Oppn's attempt to rejoin Rio Pact

Caracas [Venezuela], July 27 (Xinhua/ANI): Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on Friday quashed the Juan Guaido-controlled National Assembly's decision to reinstate the country into the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, commonly known as the Rio Pact.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:41 IST

Mexico to restore two immigration stations on US border

Mexico City [Mexico], July 27 (Xinhua/ANI): The Mexican Foreign Ministry on Friday said that it would restore two immigration centers on its northern border as part of a project to improve conditions and expedite processing for new immigrants.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:51 IST

LNA conducts airstrikes targeting Misrata near Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) attacked military targets in the north Libyan city of Misrata, a military source told Sputnik.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:38 IST

Suicide bombing kills 4 personnel, injures 20 in Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): At least four Afghan personnel were killed while 20 people were injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near a building in Ab Band district here on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:23 IST

US approves sale of F-16 program support to Pak following...

Washington [USA], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet program technical support to Pakistan, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:21 IST

Modi to address 50,000 people in Houston this September

Texas [USA], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a 50,000 people-strong gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston here on September 22.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:30 IST

2 Indians rescued from sinking Iranian cargo ship near Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], July 27 (ANI): The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:50 IST

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Batanes in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck off Batanes province of Philippines in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:46 IST

US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to use $2.5bn in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The US Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Trump administration to use USD 2.5 billion from the Department of Defence to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border that the government argues is necessary to protect national security.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:16 IST

Saudi Arabia suspends visas to pilgrims from Congo fearing...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has suspended issuing visas to pilgrims from the Democratic Republic of the Congo over fears that Ebola could spread during next month's Hajj pilgrimage there.

