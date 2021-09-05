US: Three people including student shot at Towson University

Maryland [US], September 5 (ANI): Three people including a student, were shot on the campus of Towson University in the US state of Maryland on Saturday (local time), CNN reported citing the school and Baltimore County Police.

The injuries were not life-threatening, the university said in a message to the campus community, which said the shooting occurred around 2 am (local time) when a group of people had gathered in Freedom Square, an area near the academic buildings at the center of campus, CNN reported.



It further reported that one of the people injured is a female Towson University student, the school's Office of Public Safety said. She was treated at a local hospital and is now in stable condition. The other two victims are not affiliated with the university.

Meanwhile, Baltimore County Police called the shooting "an isolated incident". Neither police nor the university has provided additional information about a suspect.

"Towson University's Office of Public Safety continues to work closely with Baltimore County Police to learn more as the investigation into this incident continues," CNN quoted the school's statement. (ANI)

