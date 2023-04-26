US: Tibetans in NY protest against China, demand to release 11th Panchem Lama

New York [US], April 26 (ANI): Tibetan diaspora on Tuesday (local time) protested against China and demanded to release the 11th Panchem Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

The protest organized by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress NY-NJ chapter took place in front of the Chinese Consulate in New York from 1 pm to 2 pm (local time).

Around 30 to 40 Tibetan diaspora participated in the protest and shouted slogans against China - "Release Panchem Lama", "Long live Dalai Lama", "We want Panchem Lama", "Shame on Chinese Government", "Where is Panchem Lama now", and "China kidnapped Panchem Lama" etc.

The 11th Panchem Lama of Tibet will be 34 years old on April 25, 2023. He was abducted by the Chinese communist government at the age of six after His Holiness the Dalai Lama recognised him as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchem Lama. He has since disappeared and become the world's youngest political prisoner.

30 Spanish Senators also called on the Chinese government on Tuesday to allow the Panchem Lama to exercise his fundamental freedom in accordance with the PRC's international commitments and call for the immediate release of the Panchem Lama, his family and all other Tibetan political prisoners, reported The Tibet Post.



"We call on the Chinese authorities to allow him to fully exercise his fundamental freedoms, as established in the international commitments of the Chinese Communist Party. And we call for the prompt release of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his parents, immediately and unconditionally, together with all Tibetan political prisoners," said the Senators.

The Inter-Parliamentary Group for Tibet in the Spanish Senate demanded China to provide proof of life and account for his whereabouts, reported Central Tibetan Administration.

US Republican Senator Jim McGovern also called the Chinese government to release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

"On his 34th birthday, I call on the Chinese government to release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima--the Panchem Lama--one of the highest positions in Tibetan Buddhism. Tibetans deserve to venerate their leaders without interference, and he and his family should be released immediately," tweeted McGovern.

On the occasion of the 34th birthday anniversary of the 11th Panchem Lama, 11 Members of the European Parliament from across the political spectrum led by MEP Mikulas Peksa submitted a written question to the EU High Representative Josep Borrell over his release.

Meanwhile, Tibetans in Toronto celebrated Panchem Lama's 34th birthday, calling for his "immediate release."

Around 150 Tibetans in Toronto gathered at the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre to celebrate the 34th birthday of the 11th Panchem Lama, who was abducted in 1995 and they expressed their support for his immediate release. (ANI)

