US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware

Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): The US government will restrict its use of commercial spyware tools that have been used to surveil human rights activists, journalists and dissidents around the world, under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden on Monday, Voice Of America (VOA), reported.

The order responds to growing US and global concerns about programs that can capture text messages and other cellphone data. Some programs, so-called "zero-click" exploits, can infect a phone without the user clicking on a malicious link.

Governments around the world are known to collect large amounts of data for intelligence and law enforcement purposes, including communications from their own citizens. The proliferation of commercial spyware has made powerful tools newly available to smaller countries but also created what researchers and human-rights activists warn are opportunities for abuse and repression, VOA reported.

The White House released the executive order in advance of its second summit for democracy this week. The order "demonstrates the United States' leadership in, and commitment to, advancing technology for democracy, including by countering the misuse of commercial spyware and other surveillance technology," the White House said in a statement.

Biden's order, billed as a prohibition on using commercial spyware "that poses risks to national security," allows for some exceptions.

The order will require the head of any US agency using commercial programs to certify that the program doesn't pose significant counterintelligence or other security risks, a senior administration official said, VOA reported.

Among the factors that will be used to determine the level of security risk is if a foreign actor has used the program to monitor US citizens without legal authorization or surveil human rights activists and other dissidents.

"It is intended to be a high bar but also includes remedial steps that can be taken ... in which a company may argue that their tool has not been misused," said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under White House grounds rules.

The White House will not publish a list of banned programs as part of the executive order, the official said, VOA reported.



John Scott-Railton, a researcher at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab who has long studied spyware, credited the Biden administration for trying to set new global standards for the industry.

"Most spyware companies see selling to the US as their eventual exit path," Scott-Railton said. "The issue is the US until now hasn't really wielded its purchasing power to push the industry to do better."

Congress last year required US intelligence agencies to investigate foreign use of spyware and gave the Office of the Director of National Intelligence the power to ban any agency from using commercial programs.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a committee hearing last year that commercial spyware posed a "very serious threat to our democracy and to democracies around the world." He said Monday the new order should be followed by other democracies taking steps against spyware, VOA reported.

"It's a very powerful statement and a good tool, but alone it won't do the trick," he said.

Perhaps the best-known example of spyware, the Pegasus software from Israel's NSO Group, was used to target more than 1,000 people across 50 countries, according to security researchers and a July 2021 global media investigation, citing a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers. The US has already placed export limits on NSO Group, restricting the company's access to US components and technology.

Officials would not say if US law enforcement and intelligence agencies currently use any commercial spyware. The FBI last year confirmed it had purchased NSO Group's Pegasus tool "for product testing and evaluation only," and not for operational purposes or to support any investigation.

White House officials said Monday they believe 50 devices used by US government employees, across 10 countries, had been compromised or targeted by commercial spyware, VOA reported.

Despite NSO's assertions that the program is supposed to be used to counter terrorism and crime, researchers found the numbers of more than 180 journalists, 600 politicians and government officials, and 85 human rights activists. (ANI)

