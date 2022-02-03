US to continue taking defensive and deterrent steps: State Department on Ukraine conflict

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): The US State Department on Wednesday said that the US has taken steps in the past several weeks to provide defensive security assistance to Ukrainian partners.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, "The President also made clear that both in the event of a Russian invasion and as a means to deter and to defend our allies on the eastern flank against broader aggression, we would be taking defensive and deterrent steps."

He further said that the Russians engaged in misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda, are seeking to portray Ukraine as the 'aggressor'.



Talking about the current US troop deployment to Europe over the Ukraine crisis, Price said, "These troops, they are not going to fight in Ukraine; they are going to ensure the robust defense of NATO territory. That is something to which we have a solemn commitment."

"Many of these forces, as you heard, are already in the European theater. These are not permanent moves; they are in - precisely in response to the current security environment in light of this increasing threatening behavior by the Russian Federation," he added.

Price further said that it is just another 'unmistakable signal' to the rest of the world and to countries that would threaten the collective security, the collective defense of NATO Allies.

Speaking about the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Price said, "No one has been saying an invasion is a foregone conclusion. What we have been doing is speaking to our concerns. It has been a growing level of concern as Moscow's aggressiveness and assertiveness has itself grown. But what we are doing is preparing for that. We are engaging in dialogue and diplomacy just as we pursue the path of defense and deterrence."

Touching upon US congress sanctions on Russia, Price added, "One of the most important things we have done - is to send a message to the Russian Federation that the United States is solidly against and would stand against what Vladimir Putin might have in mind." (ANI)

