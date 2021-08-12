US to convene virtual Summit for Democracy of world leaders in December

Washington [US] August 11 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the US will convene a virtual Summit for Democracy of world leaders in December, a statement from the White House said.

The challenge is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world.

"The virtual Summit will take place on December 9 and 10, and it will aim at defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," the statement said.



In Biden's first six months in office, he has reinvigorated democracy, vaccinating 70 per cent of the population, passing the American Rescue plan, and advancing bipartisan legislation to invest in the US infrastructure and competitiveness.

Following one year after this virtual meeting, the US will also invite world leaders to showcase progress made against their commitments.

Both the summits will bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector, serving as an opportunity for world leaders to listen to one another and to their citizens, share successes, drive international collaboration, and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal. (ANI)

