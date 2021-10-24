US to donate 100,620 more COVID-19 doses to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 24 (ANI): The United States is set to donate 100,620 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal, the Embassy of the United States in Nepal announced on Sunday.

The said amount of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in the capital city Kathmandu on Monday. This adds to the 1.53 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines given by the US to Nepal in July, the embassy said.

"Breaking: From the United States to Nepal. The United States is donating 100,620 Pfizer vaccines to the people of Nepal, the arrival is expected tomorrow! This adds to the 1.53 million J&J vaccines given by the U.S. to Nepal in July," the US embassy tweeted.



This donation comes two days after the top US envoy met Nepal Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada and discussed bilateral issues including cooperation on COVID-19.

"Today, as part of regular diplomatic engagement, Ambassador Berry met with Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada. The two discussed bilateral issues including cooperation on COVID-19," said the Embassy of the United States in Nepal.

Earlier today, Nepal had reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide infection tally to 809,056. (ANI)

