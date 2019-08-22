US to hold maritime security dialogue with India today

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Officials from the US Department of Defence will hold a two-day inter-sessional dialogue with their Indian counterparts from Thursday to strengthen cooperation in maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the US Department of State.

Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs Randall Schriver, who will head the meeting, will travel to California, from August 21-23, "for engagements with Indian government officials on strengthening our strategic partnership."

"On August 22, Acting Assistant Secretary Wells and Assistant Secretary of Defense Schriver will co-host their Indian counterparts for an Intersessional Meeting of the US-India 2+2 Dialogue," the Department said in a statement.

"During the Intersessional, the two sides will discuss ways to advance cooperation on critical diplomatic and security priorities, including our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and review preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," the statement read.

Meanwhile, on August 23, Wells and Schriver will co-host their Indian counterparts for the "fourth US-India Maritime Security Dialogue, in which the two sides will exchange views on maritime developments in the Indo-Pacific region and consider steps to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation."

Both the 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue are scheduled to be held at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. (ANI)

