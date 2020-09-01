US to hold talks with UAE in coming weeks on strengthening military relations: Jared Kushner

Washington DC [USA], Sep 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will in the coming weeks launch discussions to expand military ties with the United Arab Emirates while at the same time maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge (QME) in the region, US Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner announced in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"The military relationship that America has with the United Arab Emirates is very special, just as the relationship that America has with Israel is incredibly special," Kushner said. "And the QME is something that can be respected while also advancing our military relationship with the United Arab Emirates. We'll be talking more about that over the coming weeks and months."

Kushner was speaking upon landing at Abu Dhabi airport following the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE.

The flight comes after the UAE and Israel on August 13 announced that they had agreed to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties as part of a deal brokered by the US. The UAE has become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The two states are expected to sign a number of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.

The treaty also appears to have put Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over lands in the West Bank on hold, but, despite the circumstances, the Palestinian administration has strongly condemned this tripartite agreement. (ANI/Sputnik)

