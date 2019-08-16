US to make fantastic, good trade deal with UK after Brexit: Trump

US President Donald Trump
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 05:34 IST

Washington [US], Aug 16 (ANI): The United States is likely to make a "fantastic and good trade deal" with the United Kingdom soon after the Brexit, said President Donald Trump on Thursday.
"We're going to have a fantastic relationship with the UK and we're going to have a fantastic trade deal with the UK and that's moving along very quickly," Trump said.
"We're dealing with the UK on a trade deal and we're going to have a very good deal on trade made," Sputnik quoted Trump as saying.
This comes days before Trump is scheduled to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit in France.
Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on October 31. Trump has publicly expressed his displeasure against the European Union. In April, US President slammed the bloc, saying the commission is a "brutal" trading partner.
During his last week visit to the UK, Trump security advisor John Bolton has said that Trump wants to see a successful Brexit.
Johnson talked to Trump on Monday. The two leaders discussed Brexit, trade and economic issues, his office said.
"They discussed global economic issues and trade, and the prime minister updated the president on Brexit," Downing Street said.
"The President expressed his appreciation for the United Kingdom's steadfast partnership in addressing global challenges and looks forward to meeting with him (Johnson) personally in the near future," the White House said. (ANI)

