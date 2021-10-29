US to provide nearly USD 144 mln in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Thursday.

"The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," Sputnik quoted Horne as saying.

In a statement, she said that the total of Washington's assistance to Afghanistan has reached USD 474 million this year.

"This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly USD 474 million in 2021, the largest amount of assistance from any nation," Horne said.



"Our partners provide lifesaving protection, shelter, livelihoods support, essential health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation, and hygiene services in response to the growing humanitarian needs exacerbated by healthcare shortages, drought, malnutrition, and the impending winter," Horne added.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August.

The UN agencies have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening, and funding for emergency aid is urgently needed to help 20 million people there.

Afghanistan has suffered decades of conflict and displacement, as well as chronic poverty, severe drought, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly half the population, more than 18 million people, require aid assistance to survive, while conflict and insecurity have displaced more than 3.5 million, with nearly 700,000 uprooted this year alone, according to the UN. (ANI)

