US to terminate sanctions waiver for Iran's Fordow nuclear plant: Pompeo

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): In a move that is likely to further inflame tensions between Iran and America, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday (local time) announced that his country will be rescinding its Iran sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel enrichment plant Fordow.

The decision will be effective from December 15.

"There is no legitimate reason to enrich uranium," Sputnik quoted Pompeo as saying.

Earlier this year, the Islamic Republic had announced that it will be scaling back its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pompeo also stressed that US condemns any acts committed by the government against Iranian people.

Commenting on the situation in Hong Kong, the Secretary of State said US was gravely concerned with the "seeping political unrest and violence" in the city state.

"The Hong Kong government bears primary responsibility for bringing calm to Hong Kong. Unrest and violence cannot be resolved by law enforcement efforts alone. The government must take clear steps to address public concerns," he was quoted as saying. (ANI)

